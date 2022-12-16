JUST IN
Nurses demand better pay in biggest strike action in UK service history
Super League case: European Union legal adviser sides with UEFA, FIFA
5.2-magnitude quake hits Myanmar's Mandalay region; some buildings damaged
Official blames 'foreign forces' as China reels under massive Covid wave
Suicide bomb blast leaves 2 dead, 9 injured in Pakistan's northwest
My little son was followed by a 'crazy stalker' on road: Elon Musk
US registers 50% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases among children
8 forest fires rage in Chile, 25 others contained; over 4,400 ha destroyed
Xi's troubles message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: POREG
Nepal-India to hold joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' from Friday
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Contemporary epicentre of terrorism very much active: Jaishankar at UNSC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

European Union approves new sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties

Topics
European Union | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia

AP  |  Brussels 

european union
European flags are diplayed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France (Photo: Reuters)

The European Union said it approved a new package of sanctions Thursday aimed at ramping up pressure on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

The package, whose details have not been revealed, was approved after days of deliberations during a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's ambassadors.

The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, said the package will be confirmed by written procedure on Friday. Details will then be published in the bloc's legal records.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, last week proposed travel bans and asset freezes on almost 200 more Russian officials and military officers as part of the new round of measures.

The targets of the latest recommended sanctions included government ministers, lawmakers, regional governors and political parties.

In addition to sanctions on various entities, banks and individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of his family, the EU previously approved an embargo on coal and seaborne oil imports in close concert with Western allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Union

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.