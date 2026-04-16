US Senate rejects measures on limiting Trump's war powers for 4th time

The Senate rejected, for the fourth time this year, a proposal aimed at curbing the war powers of President Donald Trump by requiring congressional approval for any future military action in Iran. The measure failed to advance in a 47-52 vote, according to CNN.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman broke ranks to oppose the resolution alongside Republicans, while Republican Senator Rand Paul sided with Democrats in support.

According to CNN, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats plan to continue pushing for such votes regularly. Meanwhile, some Republicans, including Senator Thom Tillis, have signalled openness to reconsidering restrictions if the conflict extends beyond 60 days, with GOP leadership not ruling out a future vote on authorising military force after 90 days.

Meanwhile, the US Senate has also voted down two significant measures related to military policy, including an effort to block arms sales to Israel and another limit to presidential war powers in Iran, according to Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, in a rare show of dissent, a record number of Democratic senators backed a resolution introduced by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders to block the USD 295 million sale of bulldozers to the Israeli military. The measure received support from 40 of the 47 Democrats in the Senate, but ultimately failed, with 59 senators voting against it, including all Republicans.

A second resolution seeking to block the USD 151.8 million sale of 1000-pound (450 kg) bombs to Israel also fell short, securing only 36 votes in favour.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent warned that the US is prepared to impose secondary sanctions on Chinese financial institutions if they are found facilitating Iranian financial flows.

"Iran used to be the largest state sponsor of terrorism. China was purchasing more than 90 per cent of their oil, which is about 8 per cent of China's energy needs," Bessent said during a press briefing.

He added that recent geopolitical developments could disrupt this flow. "We believe that due to the blockade in the Straits, there will be a pause in Chinese buying," he said, referring to tensions affecting key maritime routes.

Meanwhile, Bessent also said that the US will not renew the general license that allowed limited transactions involving Russian and Iranian oil amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

"We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used," Bessent said during a media briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump claimed that China has committed to halting weapon supplies to Iran, following his personal diplomatic interventions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that Beijing is supportive of Washington's efforts to maintain the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor that has been at the heart of intensifying regional friction since the February 28 US-Israel attacks on Iran.