Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Treasury to terminate all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent

US Treasury to terminate all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent

The US Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including use of its platform, Secretary Scott Bessent said a social media post on Monday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Image: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:08 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The US Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including use of its platform, Secretary Scott Bessent said a social media post on Monday.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine talks planned for Abu Dhabi may change venue: Zelenskyy

Strait of Hormuz

Explained: What is the Strait of Hormuz and why it is vital for oil trade

china Flag, China

China refutes reports of selling CM-302 supersonic missiles to Iran

QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies

Topics : United States US Treasury BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayM4 iPad Air