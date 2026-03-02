US Treasury to terminate all use of Anthropic products, says Bessent
The US Treasury Department is terminating all use of Anthropic products, including use of its platform, Secretary Scott Bessent said a social media post on Monday.
Reuters
Topics : United States US Treasury BS Reads
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:08 PM IST