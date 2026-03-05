Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
America won't allow India to become rival like China: US official

America won't allow India to become rival like China: US official

Landau also offered to work with India to address long and short term issues in meeting its energy challenges as supply disruptions from the Middle East crisis threaten fuel stockpiles

trump modi india

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Bloomberg
Mar 05 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
By Swati Gupta  The US won’t give India the same kind of economic advantages it gave China, which allowed that country to emerge as a major competitor, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Thursday, signaling Washington’s cautiousness in negotiations over a trade deal. 
While the US wants to work with India to unlock its “limitless potential,” India should understand that “we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago,” Landau said at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.
 
Landau also offered to work with India to address long and short term issues in meeting its energy challenges as supply disruptions from the Middle East crisis threaten fuel stockpiles.
 
 
India has avoided taking sides in the widening conflict, as it finalizes a trade deal under negotiation since US President Donald Trump took office. Washington last month cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50% after several rounds of talks.
 
India, like other countries, is attempting to balance growth at a time when the US is using tariffs in geopolitical negotiations. It is attempting to diversify and reduce its reliance on the US as a trade partner. It signed a trade deal with the European Union, apart from deals with several other nations. 
 
“It is in our interest and we think it is also in India’s interest to be partners,” said Landau. “We have many many win-win situations with India.”
 

