Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New scheme will pay failed asylum seekers thousands of pounds to leave UK

New scheme will pay failed asylum seekers thousands of pounds to leave UK

The minister also stressed that asylum seekers who break the law, or work illegally, will lose their right to state-funded accommodation and support payments

UK

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 9:28 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Thursday unveiled a new pilot scheme that will offer some failed asylum seekers 10,000 pounds per person, capped at 40,000 pounds for families, to vacate British taxpayer-funded accommodation and leave the country.

In a major policy speech at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank on immigration reforms in London, the South Asian heritage minister said refugees who refused to accept the "incentive payment" would face being forcibly deported.

The Home Office said the scheme, inspired by a successful system in Denmark, is expected to target about 150 families in the first phase within a week, estimated to save 20 million pounds for the British taxpayers.

 

"This government will now pilot a similar model for families who are failed asylum seekers. A small number of whom will now be offered an increased incentive payment of 10,000 pounds per person and up to a maximum of 40,000 pounds per family," said Mahmood.

"To put that in important context, today a family of three in asylum hotel accommodation costs up to 158,000 pounds per year. Should these incentives prove effective, they will represent a significant saving to the taxpayer.

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

ECB policymakers warn prolonged Iran war could lift inflation, hit growth

Ananda Bose

CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace

vessel, ship, oil

Sri Lanka deliberates appropriate action as 2nd Iranian ship awaits entry

Generative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI

Nearly 25% of internet users in India faced cyberthreats in 2025: Report

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

Modi is 'very focused' on delivery: Canada PM praises 'reforms' in India

"Where a voluntary removal is refused, we will escalate to an enforced removal for those who can be returned to their safe, home country," she said.

The minister also stressed that asylum seekers who break the law, or work illegally, will lose their right to state-funded accommodation and support payments.

"The generosity of the British people will become conditional on those seeking asylum following the law, living by our rules and not working illegally. Taxpayer-funded accommodation will be reserved for those who: have no right to work and will otherwise be destitute," said Mahmood.

Her latest set of announcements come a day after she applied an "emergency brake" on student visas for Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan with Afghans also subject to a skilled worker visa ban due to a surge in asylum claims from these countries.

"I will also impose visit visas on Nicaragua and St Lucia as their visa-free entry has created a back door into this country. I introduce all of these measures in an attempt to bring our systems of legal migration and asylum into line with this [Labour] party's values," she said at the IPPR.

Mahmood reiterated some of her previous announcements to highlight that the "privilege" of settling in the UK should be "earned, and not automatic", with the qualifying period for settlement doubling from five to 10 years.

"There will be certain conditions that must be met in order to qualify: a clean criminal record, no debt to the taxpayer, a history of being in work and paying taxes, and higher standards of English language," she added.

It comes on the back of a policy unveiled earlier this week to make asylum status in the UK temporary, to be reviewed after 30 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Macron

PM Modi speaks to Macron about West Asia crisis, seeks return to dialogue

Nepal, Kathmandu

Nepal votes peacefully in crucial election, first since Gen Z protests

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India seeking US marine cover for West Asia energy cargoes: Report

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Iran's attacks across Gulf show regional chaos central to its strategy

Narendra Modi with Alexander StubbNarendra Modi with Alexander Stubb

PM Modi calls for swift end to West Asia, Ukraine conflicts

Topics : Britain UK Immigration BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance