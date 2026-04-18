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Home / World News / USFDA flags 3 manufacturing compliance lapses at Lupin's New Jersey unit

USFDA flags 3 manufacturing compliance lapses at Lupin's New Jersey unit

The USFDA has concluded the inspection at our manufacturing facility located in Somerset, New Jersey, USA, Lupin said in a regulatory filing

Lupin

Photo: X@LupinGlobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with three observations to its Somerset, New Jersey, facility in the US following an inspection.

The USFDA has concluded the inspection at our manufacturing facility located in Somerset, New Jersey, USA, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

"The inspection was conducted from April 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026, and closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with three observations," it added.

The company further said, "We will address the observations and respond to the USFDA within the stipulated timeframe".

Lupin said it is "committed to be compliant with CGMP standards across all our facilities".

 

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : USFDA Lupin Company News

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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