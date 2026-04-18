Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran partially reopens airspace after 7 week shutdown amid ceasefire

Iran partially reopens airspace after 7 week shutdown amid ceasefire

The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US

airspace, flight, airplane

Iran's airspace had been closed since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28 (Representational image from Pexels)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran on Saturday announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organisation said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT), according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. It said flights at the country's airports would gradually resume, but did not give a timeframe.

Iran's airspace had been closed since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28. The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Howard Lutnick

Howard Lutnick shuts down talk of Chinese investment in US auto industry

donald trump, trump

Trump telegraphs end to West Asia conflict as focus shifts to economy

Air Canada

Air Canada to suspend flights to JFK for 5 months as jet fuel costs soar

Iran, Iran flag

Iran rejects Trump's claim of deal to transfer enriched uranium to US

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon President

Negotiations not weakness, country reclaimed its sovereignty: Lebanese prez

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Airspace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance