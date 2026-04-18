Iran partially reopens airspace after 7 week shutdown amid ceasefire

Iran on Saturday announced a partial reopening of its airspace after a seven-week hiatus because of the war, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organisation said air routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT), according to the state-owned IRAN newspaper. It said flights at the country's airports would gradually resume, but did not give a timeframe.

Iran's airspace had been closed since the US and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28. The partial reopening has come more than a week into a ceasefire between Iran and the US.