Customer information linked to Visa, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase was exposed on Thursday after a ransomware group claimed to have stolen data, news agency Reuters reported. This adds to a series of technology disruptions that have raised consumer concerns over the past week.

The three companies said the breach did not affect their payment systems and that no customers' card payment details were compromised.

Several major organisations, including Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the US National Security Agency (NSA), have reported problems with their computer systems and online services in recent days. Last month, cryptocurrency exchange Binance also suffered a major cyberattack

JPMorgan says third-party vendors targeted

JPMorgan Chase, the largest lender in the US, said on Thursday that cyber attackers had targeted third-party service providers working with the bank.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names ‌and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the company would contact the affected customers directly.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan faced problems processing transactions because of a software bug. The issue also affected other banks and led to disruptions in their services.

Ransomware group claims to have stolen customer records

The disclosure came after a cyber extortion group called "n0n" claimed on November 16 that it had accessed JPMorgan's cardmember engagement records. The information included "hundreds of thousands of campaign interactions for tens of thousands of distinct cardmember email addresses," according to a screenshot of the group's message captured by cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.

A Reuters review of the leaked information found what appeared to be 124 email addresses belonging to bank employees and more than 16,000 customer email addresses. Some records also contained phone numbers and postal codes.

The same hacking group made similar claims involving Visa and Mastercard on November 16 and also published data that it said belonged to the two companies.

Visa, Mastercard say payment networks unaffected

Visa said it was aware of the claims and that the incident was linked to a third-party service provider in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Reuters' review, the Visa data released by the hacking group mainly relates to customers in Asia-Pacific markets, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Macau. The information, spread across several spreadsheets, includes thousands of purported customer email addresses, phone numbers and details of Visa marketing campaigns.

The news report quoted a Mastercard spokesperson as saying that the company had recently been informed about an incident involving a third-party provider. The incident "resulted in the exposure of a limited amount of email addresses—non-payment information—from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit programme".

The spokesperson said there was no impact to the Mastercard payment network or the ability for people to use their cards.

The Mastercard information shared by n0n includes marketing records linked to customers in North America, West Asia and Africa. It also contains email addresses belonging to a small number of Mastercard employees.