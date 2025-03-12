Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Waiting to hear from US on Ukraine 30-day ceasefire plan, says Russia

Waiting to hear from US on Ukraine 30-day ceasefire plan, says Russia

After more than eight hours of talks with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would take an offer of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia

Russia, Russia flag

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left hundreds of thousands of dead and injured, displaced millions of people and triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it needed to be briefed by the United States on the outcome of US-Ukrainian talks in Saudi Arabia before it would comment on whether a proposed ceasefire was acceptable to Russia. 
After more than eight hours of talks with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would take an offer of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, accepted by Ukrainian officials, to Russia.  ALSO READ: Ukraine-US accord on a ceasefire proposal puts the onus on Vladimir Putin 
The United States also agreed to resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after earlier suspending them and opening up bilateral talks with Russia in a reversal of longstanding US policy on Ukraine. 
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia was waiting for a briefing from Washington. He did not rule out the possibility of a phone call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which he said could be organised very quickly if needed. 
A senior Russian source told Reuters earlier that Russia would need to hash out the terms of any ceasefire and get some sort of guarantees. 

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

OneWeb, Eutelsat

Amid US-Ukraine tensions, Starlink's European rival sees shares soar 500%

Steve Witkoff

Ukraine-US accord on a ceasefire proposal puts the onus on Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US resumes military aid as Ukraine says it is open to 30-day ceasefire

Donald Trump

Highlights: Will increase tariffs on cars entering US if Canada doesn't lift tariffs, warns Trump

"It is difficult for Putin to agree to this in its current form," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters. "Putin has a strong position because Russia is advancing." Russia controls just under a fifth of Ukraine, about 113,000 square km (43,630 miles) and has been edging forward for months. 
Ukraine seized a sliver of western Russia in August as a bargaining chip but its grip there is weakening, according to open source maps of the war and Russian estimates. 
Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left hundreds of thousands of dead and injured, displaced millions of people and triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

More From This Section

Pope Francis

Pope Francis hits milestones as he recovers from pneumonia in Rome hospital

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Katherine Calvin, nasa

Nasa chief scientist Katherine Calvin, 22 others laid off under Trump order

European Union, EU

Countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go into effect on April 1, says EU

Greenland

Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland polls as Trump eyes control

Topics : Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon