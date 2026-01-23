Friday, January 23, 2026 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Massive fleet heading towards Iran': Trump renews warning to Tehran

'Massive fleet heading towards Iran': Trump renews warning to Tehran

US President Donald Trump said American warships are moving towards Iran as tensions rise over protests and nuclear concerns, adding the US is ready to act if Tehran escalates

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has an “armada” moving toward Iran, renewing warnings to Tehran over the killing of protesters and concerns about a possible restart of its nuclear programme.
 
Trump made the remarks on Thursday while returning to the US after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
 
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case... I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely.”
 
He added, "But we have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it. We’ll see.”
 
 
News agency Reuters quoted US officials as saying that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers are expected to reach West Asia in the coming days. One official said the US is also considering deploying additional air-defence systems to the region. These would help protect American bases in case of any Iranian attack.

Also Read

Climate change, global warming

For every $1 spent on protecting nature, $30 went into destruction: UNEP

Trans fat myths

What we get wrong about trans-fats: Cardiologist busts 10 dangerous myths

greenland

US moves to rewrite defence pact to expand military presence in Greenland

Micron

Micron's $2.75 bn Gujarat chip plant to begin production by February-end

Donald Trump

Trump says Federal Reserve chair interviews done, has pick in mind

 

Claims on protester executions

 
Trump has repeatedly threatened action against Iran over the killing of protesters. However, protests appeared to slow last week, and Trump claimed that Iran had halted executions after his warnings.
 
He repeated that claim on Thursday, saying Iran had cancelled nearly 840 hangings. “I said: 'If you hang those people, you're going to be hit harder than you've ever been hit. It'll make what we did to your Iran nuclear (programme) look like peanuts'," Trump said.
 
He added that Iran stopped the executions shortly before they were to take place, calling it “a good sign".
 
On Iran's nuclear programme, Trump warned that the US would strike again if Tehran restarted its programme. “If they try to do it again, they have to go to another area. We'll hit them there too, just as easily,” he said.   
 

Trump repeats Iran claims at Davos

 
While speaking at the World Economic Forum, Trump said he had resolved eight wars since returning to office. Referring to Iran, he said US strikes last June had “obliterated” its nuclear capacity and claimed Tehran “does want to talk, and will talk”.
 
He also spoke about US operations against ISIL in Syria, saying “many good things are happening”, and claimed threats to Europe, the US and West Asia were easing.
 
“Just one year ago, the world was actually on fire,” he said. “A lot of people didn't know about it.”
 
Trump’s comments came days after he warned that Iran would be wiped “off the face of this earth” if it ever succeeded in assassinating him. In a News Nation interview aired on Tuesday, he said, “I have very firm instructions. Anything happens, they're going to wipe them off the face of this earth.”
   

Iran protests

 
The protests began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship and quickly spread across the country.
 
The US-based HRANA rights group said it has verified 4,519 deaths linked to the unrest, including 4,251 protesters. Another 9,049 deaths are still being reviewed.
 
An Iranian official told Reuters that the confirmed death toll stood at more than 5,000 as of Sunday, including 500 members of the security forces.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan raises CEO Jamie Dimon's pay by 10.3% to $43 million for 2025

The headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland

US walks away from WHO leaving behind $260 million in unpaid dues

Amazon

Amazon to cut thousands more jobs in efforts to streamline bureaucracy

illegal immigrants caught at US

Woman shot during immigration stop sentenced for illegally entering US

Donald Trump, Trump

Venezuela's questionable oil reserve figures give Trump a talking point

Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions Iran BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance