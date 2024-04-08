Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wells Fargo boosts end-2024 target on S&P 500 to Street-high of 5,535

The index has gained 9% so far this year, broadly boosted by expectations of interest rate cuts and investor frenzy around the AI boom

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wells Fargo raised its year-end target for U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,535 on Monday - the highest among Wall Street brokerages - citing optimism around artificial intelligence and a potential easing of borrowing costs.
 
The index has gained 9% so far this year, broadly boosted by expectations of interest rate cuts and investor frenzy around the AI boom.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The bull market, AI's secular growth story, and index concentration have shifted investors' attention away from traditional valuation measures and toward longer-term growth and discounting metrics," Wells Fargo said in a note.
 
The so-called Magnificent Seven stocks - Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla - which are heavyweights of the index, are benefiting from the AI tide.

The Fed had stuck to its view of three rate cuts last month, which bolstered the broad rally in U.S. equities, although recent hawkish comments from policymakers and strong economic data have taken some steam off it.
 
Wells Fargo also lifted the S&P 500's earnings per share estimate to $242 from $235 for this year.
 
"We believe equities have some upside from here, but still anticipate a volatility spike in first half of 2024," the brokerage said.
"A "melt-up" in the second-half of 2024 appears increasingly likely, partly driven by political outcomes that support greater M&A and partly by an anticipated multi-year easing cycle that supports risk-taking," Wells Fargo added.
 
The revised target represents a near-6.4% upside to the index's Friday close of 5,204.34. The brokerage had previously forecast its year-end target at 4,625.
 
Last month, HSBC and BofA Global Research projected that the index would end 2024 at 5,400, while Oppenheimer estimated 5,500.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Cummins' lieutenants remained "fixated" like Kapil's Devils

Bajaj Auto hits new high; rallies 12% in one week after robust Feb sales

Up to 10% cashback, unlimited lounge access: HSBC credit cards get facelift

Major US banks report rising profits, cautious on economic outlook

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

JPMorgan's Dimon warns inflation, wars creating risks not seen since WWII

JPMorgan says CEO transition is top priority, cites potential successors

Gaza ceasefire talks still deadlocked despite reports of progress: Hamas

Solar Eclipse 2024: Know when & where to watch Surya Grahan in India?

EU assesses Apple's plan for complying with music streaming order

Topics : Artificial intelligence Wells Fargo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon