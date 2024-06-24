Yaccarino shakes up X amid Elon Musk's pressure on costs, says report

The chief executive of social media platform X, Linda Yaccarino, has shaken up her inner circle in the face of pressure from owner Elon Musk to boost sales and cut costs, the Financial Times said on Sunday.



This month Yaccarino fired her right-hand man and head of business operations and communications, Joe Benarroch, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.



X did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the report.



Before joining X, then known as Twitter, in June 2023, Benarroch worked at Comcast's NBCUniversal, where he oversaw communication strategy for its advertising and partnerships division, reporting to Yaccarino, who was advertising chief there.

