Zelenskyy proposes 30-day halt on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure

Zelenskyy proposes 30-day halt on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure

Accusing Russia of continuing its ground offensive despite declaring a ceasefire on Easter, Zelenskyy expressed optimism on a pause in air strikes

Zelanskyy said that if Russia rejects this step, then its only intentions are to "destroy human lives and prolong the war." (Photo: Reuters)

ANI Europe
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday (local time) proposed a 30-day pause on long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure, noting that no air strikes were conducted by the Russian military during the Easter ceasefire despite committing over 2,000 other violations.

Accusing Russia of continuing its ground offensive despite declaring a ceasefire on Easter, Zelenskyy expressed optimism on a pause in air strikes and said that this format is "easiest to extend."

"Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has violated Putin's ceasefire more than two thousand times," Zelenskyy wrote on X. 

"However, there were no air raid alerts today. Hence, this is a format of ceasefire that has been achieved and that is the easiest to extend. Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," he added.

 

Zelanskyy said that if Russia rejects this step, then its only intentions are to "destroy human lives and prolong the war."

"If Russia does not agree to such a step, it will be proof that it intends to continue doing only those things which destroy human lives and prolong the war," he said.

Additionally, Zelenskyy listed out the alleged 2,000 instances of violence, noting that 1,355 cases of Russian shelling, 67 cases of assault and use of FPVs (first-person view).

"There have already been 67 Russian assaults against our positions across various directions, with the highest number in the Pokrovsk direction. There were a total of 1,355 cases of Russian shelling, 713 of which involved heavy weaponry. The Russians also used FPVs 673 times," Zelenskyy said.

 

Earlier, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) accused Ukrainian troops of hitting Russian positions with guns and mortars 444 times.

The MFA wrote on X, "Russia's MoD: During the night of the #EasterCeasefire, the kiev regime launched 48 fixed-wing UAVs, including one over Crimea. Ukrainian troops hit Russian positions with guns and mortars 444 times, carried out 900 quadcopter-type drone strikes," the Russian MFA said in a post on X.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Russian forces had in fact intensified their attacks on Easter Day, despite President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a 30-hour ceasefire in observance of Easter.

This was the second ceasefire to be announced since the conflict began in 2022. The previous attempt, during Orthodox Christmas in January 2023, also failed after both sides were unable to agree on a proposal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

