Art-ing in NYC

There’s something in the New York air that makes sleep useless; perhaps it’s because your heart beats more quickly here than elsewhere.” This Simone de Beauvoir aphorism struck me when I was taking the bustling F train, which is also a hellish ongoing nighmare to the New Yorkers, to my hotel in Manhattan. I was returning from a late night movie show at an art house theatre IFC, a cute artsy space to watch movies that literally go under the radar. Adam Pally and Zoe Lister-Jones’-starrer Band Aid gave me chuckles unlimited over its feuding lead couple who ...