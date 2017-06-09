Not woke enough

Urbandictionary.com describes ‘woke’ as “being aware of the social and political environments regarding all demographics and socio-economic standings”. I felt like explaining this latest entrant in liberal lingo to Kalyan Krishna, director of the Telugu movie Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The movie’s about Brahmarambha (played with scintillating ease by Rakul Preet Singh), a village belle who moves to Visakhapatnam for higher studies and meets Siva (a functional-but-adorable Naga Chaitanya). They hang out all the time but she makes it clear that she just ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?