TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » Columns

Raising a toast to democracy in Athens
Business Standard

Not woke enough

My heart bleeds when I see that a well-intentioned story is botched up for monetary reasons

J Jagannath 

J Jagannath Urbandictionary.com describes ‘woke’ as “being aware of the social and political environments regarding all demographics and socio-economic standings”. I felt like explaining this latest entrant in liberal lingo to Kalyan Krishna, director of the Telugu movie Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The movie’s about Brahmarambha (played with scintillating ease by Rakul Preet Singh), a village belle who moves to Visakhapatnam for higher studies and meets Siva (a functional-but-adorable Naga Chaitanya). They hang out all the time but she makes it clear that she just ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Not woke enough

My heart bleeds when I see that a well-intentioned story is botched up for monetary reasons

My heart bleeds when I see that a well-intentioned story is botched up for monetary reasons Urbandictionary.com describes ‘woke’ as “being aware of the social and political environments regarding all demographics and socio-economic standings”. I felt like explaining this latest entrant in liberal lingo to Kalyan Krishna, director of the Telugu movie Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The movie’s about Brahmarambha (played with scintillating ease by Rakul Preet Singh), a village belle who moves to Visakhapatnam for higher studies and meets Siva (a functional-but-adorable Naga Chaitanya). They hang out all the time but she makes it clear that she just ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Not woke enough

My heart bleeds when I see that a well-intentioned story is botched up for monetary reasons

Urbandictionary.com describes ‘woke’ as “being aware of the social and political environments regarding all demographics and socio-economic standings”. I felt like explaining this latest entrant in liberal lingo to Kalyan Krishna, director of the Telugu movie Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. The movie’s about Brahmarambha (played with scintillating ease by Rakul Preet Singh), a village belle who moves to Visakhapatnam for higher studies and meets Siva (a functional-but-adorable Naga Chaitanya). They hang out all the time but she makes it clear that she just ...

image
Business Standard
177 22