Priyanka Chopra rocks Golden Globes, Emma Stone steals hearts

The Golden Globes red carpet saw stars like Drew Barrymore, Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Stone

A flash of silver, a dash of gold and a lot of shimmer - the 74th Golden Globes red carpet saw stars like Drew Barrymore, Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, and Nicole Kidman strutting their stuff in a dazzling array of couture gowns.



Stone, 28, dazzled in an elegant nude-coloured gown Valentino gown. The "La La Land" star kept the sophisticated side up with the addition of a Tiffany drop choker.



Kidman, who was nominated for her supporting role in "Lion", wore her "fairy" dress on the red carpet, opting for a shimmering Alexander McQueen gown, featuring intricate silver sequin embroidery and a frothy silk train.



Barrymore, 41, opted for a sparkly Monique Lhuillier sheath dress from the designer's Spring 2017 collection.



Indian actress Priyanka made her Golden Globes debut on a glittering note by choosing a "hand-embroidered" golden Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline.



"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara displayed her ample curves as she sparkled in metallic shades on the red carpet wearing a Zuhair Murad couture gown.



Sarah Paulson looked dazzling as she stepped out in a custom Marc Jacobs sequined gown. The embellished silver and gold number featured a high neck and long sleeves and was backless.



Ruth Negga looked like she was wrapped in silver as she dazzled in a sequined Louis Vuitton gown as she hit the Golden Globes red carpet.



Blake Lively made sure to turn heads in the luxurious black number with long flowing train and silver sequined neckline.



The "Age of Adaline" actress rounded out her eye-catching dress with more bling as she donned two chunky emerald and diamond bracelets and huge stud earrings.



Thandie Newton was dipped in shimmering sequins, while Naomie Harris sparkled from head to toe.



Actress Amy Adams wore a sparkling Tom Ford black strapless gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. She decorated herself in diamonds and presented a sleek, straight hair look.



"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner wore a shimmering Louis Vuitton dress.



Chrissy Teigen, 31, took the Golden Globes red carpet by storm in a gorgeous Marchesa dress.



The dress, which featured gold floral embellishments and pretty ruffles, shined amongst all the dresses.



"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot flattered her bump with a striking black and white glittery gown.



Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in a shimmery gown and many matching rings.



Kelly Preston, Naomi Campbell and Elsa Pataky were other stars who opted for sparly numbers at the Golden Globes red carpet.



Sarah Jessica Parker had a Carrie Bradshaw moment as she



twirled in her Vera Wang white wedding dress on the red carpet.



Stars like Kristin Cavallari, Gwendoline Christie and Sienna Miller all rocked white, while grey and black were another popular colour combination.



Combining these two hues were models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum, in black and white stripes, while singer Janelle Monae also chose the look.



But there were also plenty of brighter shades on display, with a veritable rainbow of colours, from pregnant Natalie Portman in of the moment mustard yellow, to Lily Collins in dusty pink.



Natalie was accompanied by her French husband, ballet choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who made a rare public appearance by her side.



Her bright yellow frock was cut from heavy thick fabric which skimmed her bump, and the long sleeved tasteful design had just a small section of embellishment on the skirt and arms.



Emily Ratajkowski, Maisie Williams, Reese Witherspoon in custom Atelier Versace and Viola Davis all picked the sunshine shade.



Another strong colour was pink, in all it's various versions.



Actresses Angela Bassett and Felicity Jones, country singer Carrie Underwood and TV presenter Karrueche Tran all rocked the shade.



Lily Collins's dusty pink ballgown was created especially for her by Zahair Murad couture, and worn with gems by Harry Winston.



Going for the ballgown effect was Hailee Steinfeld, 20, who looked lovely in a lilac chiffon Vera Wang gown and Giuliana Rancic, with a grown up take on the princess look in a sequined floral ballgown by Rani Zakhem.



Stars took advantage of the warm weather and skin was definitely in. "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore wore a Naeem Khan gown with a plunging neckline.



Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham and Ratajowski in a Reem Acra creation showed a lot of decolletage. Jessica Biel also took the plunge in her black and white Elie Saab dress.

Press Trust of India