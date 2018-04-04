2.1 billion users to use mobile wallet globally in 2019, reveals study

Mobile payment A new study from Juniper Research has found that nearly 2.1 billion consumers worldwide will use a mobile wallet to make a payment or send money in 2019, up by nearly 30 per cent on the 1.6 billion recorded at the end of 2017.

The study claimed while contactless card payments were far more prevalent than NFC mobile payments in many markets, leading wallets were seeking to redress the balance by enabling both online and offline options. Meanwhile, a number of wallets have augmented payments offerings with banking services in a bid to deliver a holistic financial portfolio ...