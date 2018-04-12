80% and counting: Hotel occupancy gain strength in Delhi, Mumbai

From a level of mid-70s last year, occupancy in two leading hotel markets- and Mumbai- has hit the 80s level in the first quarter of the calendar year, probably after more than a decade. This implies that the rooms are booked for the at least five and even six days a week in most branded hotels in these two cities.

A slowdown in addition of new supplies along with a growing travel sector has combined to push up the occupancy in hotels. “Supply has slowed down dramatically while demand is growing. A city like has almost no new hotel coming up this year and so is the case with This is unheard of. There will be some opening here and there but they do not even add a single per cent to the availability,” said Arif Patel, vice president (sales, marketing & distribution) at Accor Hotels, which operates hotels under brands like ibis, and Novotel.

Patel said the industry’s occupancy in has crossed 78 per cent in Jan-March quarter of 2018 calendar year in spite of impact of holidays like January 26 and a few long weekends. “Our hotels are trending higher than 78 per cent. Occupancy is not an issue unless any disruption comes. This is going to be a good year”. The situation is not different in

Accor will look for opportunities in by partnering with asset owners. “I don’t think there will be much development opportunities in due to the scarcity of land. We need developers, we are willing to partner,” said Patel.

Raj Rana, CEO (South Asia), Radisson Hotel Group said the first quarter was very good in terms of occupancy and there were many days when some of its hotels were sold out. “Levels in excess of ninety per cent were tested. But that is where most of the good news ends,” he said adding that the average rate for branded hotels for the quarter ended March end was just Rs 4,800 per room night. “These are low rates and remain a drag on the bottom line”.

The rates are, however, catching up. But there is a limited scope for hotel chains to expand in cities like and where opportunities are rising. Rana said both the cities have high entry barriers due to exorbitant land cost, zoning and construction laws.

Umesh Saraf, joint managing director at Saraf Hotel Enterprises, which owns ten hotels in India (most of which are under the Hyatt brand) said the construction cost per key for a luxury hotel in would be so high that getting loans would be a challenge. “It is not worth to buy land and construct and bear with the long government approval process. The cost will go up to Rs 50 million a key and you will make no money. That is a reality. It is not viable to go and build a hotel today. Building will be suicidal. So, people will not mind paying a premium to acquire an existing asset”, said Saraf. He said his company is getting into an acquisition mode and will look to buy assets in metro cities, particularly