Aggressive tariffs, Rs 500 4G feature phone: Jio's new disruption strategy

Infocomm is likely to unveil new tariff plans as well as a Rs 500 with capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21 as its 84-day — announced on April 11 — is ending soon.

Under ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’, the company offered a 3-month long subscription for data, Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE), SMS and a suite of app on monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above.

"Jio is likely to price its “at a paltry Rs 500 (sub-$8) to lure 2G subscribers to directly switch to 4G”, which implies “Jio subsidising each handset by as much as $10-15 (Rs 650-975)”, Rajiv Sharma, HSBC director and telecoms analyst, said in a note, reported the Economic Times

Jio is likely to disrupt the telecom market once again with a combination of an aggressive tariff offer backed with the mass-market as its rivals and are still running trials on but haven’t launched commercially.

The ET report further said that Jio appears to be ready to flood the market with its devices, having placed orders for 18-20 million of the feature phones with some key Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs).

While, has again emerged as the fastest mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June.





ALSO READ: Only 5.7% of Jio users from rural areas: Trai However, of its 72.16 million subscribers by end-December 2016, only 4.12 mn or 5.72 per cent were from rural areas, in contrast to incumbent operators.

At the end of December, had a subscriber base of 190.52 million, of which 104.35 mn were rural subscribers. Vodafone’s was 204.82 mn, of which 109.94 mn were rural subscribers. The overall base for Airtel was 269.68 mn; its rural subscribers were 130.57 mn.

The combined with ultra-affordable tariff would not only allow Infocomm to lure 2G subscribers to move to but also strengthen its rural subscriber base. HSBC's Sharma expects the launch of Jio’s mass-market “to happen any time from now” if the company is targeting urban low-end customers.