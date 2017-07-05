Aggressive tariffs, Rs 500 4G feature phone: Jio's new disruption strategy

Reliance Jio
Infocomm is likely to unveil new tariff plans as well as a Rs 500 feature phone
with VoLTE
capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21 as its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer
— announced on April 11 — is ending soon.
Under ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’, the company offered a 3-month long subscription for 4G
data, Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE), SMS and a suite of Reliance Jio
app on monthly recharge of Rs 309 and above.
"Jio is likely to price its 4G feature phone
“at a paltry Rs 500 (sub-$8) to lure 2G subscribers to directly switch to 4G”, which implies “Jio subsidising each handset by as much as $10-15 (Rs 650-975)”, Rajiv Sharma, HSBC director and telecoms analyst, said in a note, reported the Economic Times
.
Jio is likely to disrupt the telecom market once again with a combination of an aggressive tariff offer backed with the mass-market 4G VoLTE feature phone
as its rivals Bharti Airtel
and Vodafone
are still running trials on VoLTE
but haven’t launched commercially.
The ET report further said that Jio appears to be ready to flood the market with its 4G
devices, having placed orders for 18-20 million of the 4G VoLTE
feature phones with some key Chinese original device manufacturers (ODMs).
While, Reliance Jio
has again emerged as the fastest 4G
mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June.
However, of its 72.16 million subscribers by end-December 2016, only 4.12 mn or 5.72 per cent were from rural areas, in contrast to incumbent operators.
At the end of December, Idea
had a subscriber base of 190.52 million, of which 104.35 mn were rural subscribers. Vodafone’s was 204.82 mn, of which 109.94 mn were rural subscribers. The overall base for Airtel was 269.68 mn; its rural subscribers were 130.57 mn.
The feature phone
combined with ultra-affordable tariff would not only allow Reliance Jio
Infocomm to lure 2G subscribers to move to 4G
but also strengthen its rural subscriber base. HSBC's Sharma expects the launch of Jio’s mass-market 4G feature phone
“to happen any time from now” if the company is targeting urban low-end customers.