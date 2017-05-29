Ahead of sale to Flipkart, founders and NVP invest Rs 113 cr in Snapdeal

firm founders Kunal Bahl, and existing investor Nexus Venture Partners have together infused Rs 113 crore into the company ahead of its potential sale to larger rival

Both Bansal and Bahl have invested Rs 8.45 crore each, while Nexus Venture Partners has invested Rs 96.2 crore into Snapdeal, company said in its filings with the Registrar of on Monday.

It isn't clear why the was made or what it could mean, but was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on March 10. The founders, along with Nexus, were offered 17,410 Series J1 preference shares for their investments, said the disclosure which comes at a time when has begun doing due diligence to acquire the firm.

Softbank, the largest investor in Snapdeal, has pushed for the company's sale to for which the latter signed a term sheet last week. The Japanese investor had written off a $1 billion in losses from for the year that ended March 2017.

has now taken the position of the sole Indian firm that can rival Amazon and Alibaba in India. The company recently raised $1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft, with having shown interest to invest further into the Flipkart- merged entity.

Sources close to the development say that could partially buyout Tiger Global's share in with close to $1 billion that would help the US fund recover the principal amount it invested. could choose to further enhance its stake in with a bigger

Experts say the partial exit of Tiger Global and entry of as Flipkart's investor could give the firm the confidence to take on Amazon and Alibaba. With long-term backers on board, the company can relieve itself of trying to grow its valuation and focus on differentiating itself to keep customers coming back.

Moreover, even with Alibaba's entry into India, the newfound sanity in isn't expected to go away. While players will continue to offer discounts to get customers hooked onto shopping on their platforms, the scale is expected to be much smaller than what was witnessed in 2014 and 2015.

Instead, players in India will focus on winning customer loyalty using tools such as Prime, that actually bring benefit to customers. Amazon, the chief rival of is seen to be investing as much as $2 billion in the past one year to grow in India and the rate of doesn't seem to be waning anytime soon.