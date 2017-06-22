Air India history coming full circle? Tata, govt in talks for stake deal

Tatas' acquisition would bring a lease of life for AI and increase competition in the Indian skies

The group is believed to have held preliminary discussions with senior government officials for participating in the privatisation process of the beleaguered airline.



According to sources familiar with the developments, the group is open to purchasing a stake in Air India, which JRD launched in 1932. If the talks fructify, the national carrier's history may come full circle.



While it is not known whether the talks were held at the behest of the government or the group, a source close to the developments said preliminary discussions had been held but were yet to reach a “serious” stage as of now. When contacted, a group spokesperson said, “We do not comment on such matters.” Senior civil aviation ministry officials, who are at the Paris Air Show, could not be contacted. While there is no certainty that the deal would go through, the Tatas’ acquisition would bring a lease of life for and increase competition in the Indian skies. Sources also added that group might try to rope in its existing joint venture partner Singapore Airlines to buy a stake in The Tatas run two joint venture airlines — India and — both of which are relatively small operations compared to Being late entrants in the domestic market, the rise of both carriers has been hindered by slot constraints and pilot shortage. On the other hand, is an established brand and has the third largest share in domestic market and second largest share in international market (ex-India) with prime slots in domestic and international airports. This makes it attractive for potential suitors.



Regaining ownership of would be a dream come true for the group which made two unsuccessful attempts to acquire stake in the airline in the previous National Democratic Alliance regime. The group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, an aviator himself, is passionate about the sector and he was the driving force in the group's re-entry into the airline space with and



The Tatas have a long history in aviation. JRD began the first air mail service by an Indian company – operating a flight between and Mumbai in October 1932. This was followed by passenger services within the country, and heralded the birth of Airlines became a public company in 1946 and was renamed Its iconic mascot Maharaja was also created in the same year.



After Independence, the government bought 49 per cent stake in in 1948, and nationalised the carrier in 1953. However, JRD remained its chairman until 1978, when he was removed from the post by the Moraraji Desai-led Janata Party government. Almost a decade later, Ratan was named the chairman of He held the post for three years, from 1986 to 1989.



Inter-ministerial consultations had taken place on the future road map of and the Cabinet will have to take a call on the matter. is under a Rs 30,000-crore government bail-out plan and is saddled with a debt of over Rs 46,000 crore.



However, the government is yet to take a decision on selling stake in “They (civil aviation ministry) have raised some reservations on privatising Air India,” said a finance ministry official, and added that the matter was being deliberated upon. “They are in favour of continuing operating the national carrier by retaining a majority stake,” the official said.





