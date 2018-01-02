Airtel counters Jio with updated Rs 799 pack offering 3.5 GB data per day



Bharti Airtel's fightback against its rival continues. The company has come with an impressive revision in its Rs 799 plan for its prepaid subscribers.

The revised plan offers 3.5GB 3G/ data per day, however, the plan restricts the unlimited calls, and puts a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes for one week for both local and calls.

In addition to this, there is also a benefit of Rs 75 cashback, if the user recharges through Airtel Payments Bank.

Hence, in the latest update in the Rs799 plan, the prepaid users can now avail a total of 98GB of 3G/ data for 28 days, but the Fair usage policy (FUP) is 3.5GB per day.

As per the Airtel recharge portal, the plan also provides free outgoing and incoming on national roaming and 100 local and SMSes free per day.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 799 prepaid plan offers 84 GB data and daily FUP of 3GB for 28 days. So, Airtel is offering 0.5GB data extra per day at the same price.

A week back, also announced its New year plan to counter Jio, it introduced ten days pack of Rs 93 which included unlimited local and calls along with 1GB 3G/ data and free 100 SMSes per day for its prepaid users.