Amazon Great Indian Sale: Guide to the best deals & how to avail the offers

Amazon's‘Great India Sale’ began today and is on till 14 May 2017, under which the e-commerce giant is offering some great discounts on a wide range of products.
The e-commerce retailer is offering discounts and additional cashback to Citi bank credit card and debit card holders. The maximum cashback is capped at 15 per cent through the Amazon
app and 10 per cent using Amazon
online web portal. The cashback is valid on minimum transaction amount of Rs 5,000 and the maximum cashback limit is Rs 2,000 per card.
Here are some of the deals that Amazon is offering under Great India Sale:
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone Galaxy C7 Pro was launched at a price tag of Rs 27,990. The smartphone carries the maximum retail price of Rs 29,990. Under Amazon
Great India Sale, the smartphone is retailing for Rs 25,990 – a discount of Rs 4,000 on MRP. The smartphone is eligible for No cost EMI and the EMI options start for as low as Rs 2,165.83 per month.
Motorola Moto G5
Motorola launched Moto G5 smartphone recently on Amazon
and the e-commerce is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the smartphone. The smartphone was launched at Rs 11,999 and the device is currently retailing at Rs 10,999 thanks to the sale. The discount is only available for Amazon
Prime members.
Apple iPhone 5S
Apple iPhone 5s
is selling for Rs 15,999 for 16GB internal storage variant -- a 36 per cent discount on an MRP Rs 25,000. Recently, the Apple iPhone 5S
became the top premium smartphone in India.
Other offers on smartphones
Laptops
Apple Macbook Air
Photo: AmazonApple MacBook Air with Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Mac OS X operating system and Integrated Graphics is currently selling at a discount of 33 per cent for Rs 53,990, down from Rs 80,990.
Apple Macbook Pro MD101HN/A 13-inch Laptop
Apple Macbook Pro
with Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 500GB hard disk drive, Mac OS Mavericks and Intel HD Graphics is currently selling at a discount of 30 per cent for Rs 54,990, down from Rs 78,900.
HP 15-BE002TU 15.6-inch Laptop
Photo: Amazon
HP laptop with Pentium N3710 processor, 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard disk drive, Integrated Graphics and no operating system is currently selling at a discount of 18 per cent for Rs 19,990, down from Rs 24,354.
Other deals
Amazon
is offering a discount of 40-80 per cent on clothes. There is a discount of up to 70 per cent on home and kitchen products and up to 50 per cent discount on electronic items. On video games, movies, music and software, there is a discount of up to 50 per cent.
