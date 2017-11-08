AMD launches Ryzen Pro processors in India, with 62% performance boost

In a bid to increase its share in the processor market, officially launched Ryzen Pro commercial desktop targeting enterprises on Wednesday in The desktop have been designed to fulfil needs of every user - basic, mainstream and power.

The launch unveiled three processor chips, which includes the Ryzen Pro 3, Ryzen Pro 5, and Ryzen Pro 7 that seek to compete against the Core i3, i5, i7 respectively, all of which offer different performance and are aimed at different segments of the market. It has also launched a chip named Epyc for corporate servers as well as a revamped graphics chip called Vega.

Ryzen 7 Pro 1700 processor The Ryzen Pro range is the first-ever commercial desktop processor to offer up to 8 cores and 16 threads for commercial-grade PCs. It offers chip-level security providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect users against threats.

In addition to this, John Hampton, director of Commercial and Client Sales in the launch highlighted the fact that Ryzen 7 Pro processor will provide up to 62 per cent improvement in computing capability over the previous generation

The Ryzen Pro 7 is capable of easing out the creation of premium content, premium VR content and more. Similarly, Pro 5 is best suited for remote collaborations, advanced multi-tasking and The Pro 3 is suited for casual users for office productivity, internet browsing and other light work.

has partnered with the world’s leading enterprise original equipment manufactures (OEMs) such as HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer to bring this technology to commercial businesses across the world and these OEMs already have such in some of their latest hardware.

"There is a growing demand for high performance, secure commercial PCs from the government and private sector enterprise in India as they undertake their digital transformation journey," Matthew Zielinski, Corporate Vice-President, World Wide MNC Sales, AMD, said.

"With Ryzen Pro processors, our customers will be able to run demanding applications, including commercial VR seamlessly and take full advantage of high-end performance on HP devices," said Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP Inc. India.