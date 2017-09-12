Apple's iPhone launch: How to live-stream event and get regular updates

TV users on 2nd or 3rd generation devices with software 6.2 or later and TV 4th generation users can also stream the event straight on their television screens. For Windows 10 and PC users, you will need to watch the event on Microsoft Edge.

will live-stream the event from Steve Jobs theater using the company’s own HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. users will be able to watch the event on their iOS or MacOS device.

Inc. is all set to unveil the anniversary edition iPhone X along with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus at the event scheduled at 10:30 PM (IST) on September 12.

In India, the iPhone 8 is expected to arrive before Diwali which is on October 19 and rumour has it the phone will cost around Rs 100,000.

Apple will unveil three iPhones, including two that are upgraded to the iPhone7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Also expected are upgrades to the Watch and Apple TV.

According to a tweet by Benjamin Geskin, a famous tipster known for leaking industry’s inside information, the iPhone 8 might come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The tweet also reveals the price of all three variants with base model priced at $999 and top end model priced at $1199.





#iPhone8



64 GB: 999$

256 GB: 1099$

512 GB: 1199$ — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 4, 2017

The first iPhone went on sale on June 29, 2007, and it has been an eventful journey for Apple since then. Take a look at the iPhone’s journey and how it has changed the world:

iPhone (2007)

The device introduced the icon grid layout, a single home button and a multi-touch display. While it wasn’t targeted specifically at enterprises, it did drop the physical keyboard and stylus, either or both of which were present on most mobile devices for that segment then. And it offered “pinch-to-zoom”, a feature we take for granted these days.

iPhone 3G (2008)

This device introduced the App Store, giving third-party developers a chance to build applications for Apple’s phone. This ultimately led to the popularity of the app-based ecosystem, apps for enterprises also started appearing soon. This phone also supported faster 3G data speeds, push email and GPS navigation, which is a given on any smartphone today.

iPhone 3GS (2009)

While the first “S” model offered a bump up in hardware and offered users the option of copying and pasting text, there weren’t many new big features. But many corporate captains started using this device, which was soon imitated down the ladder, eventually giving rise to the practice of bring your own device (BYOD).

iPhone 4 (2010)

This device was made of glass and stainless steel, and introduced Apple’s squarer look with rounded corners. The device was introduced as the world’s thinnest smartphone then and was the first from Apple’s stable to use the “Retina display”. And yes, it came with a front-facing camera for Facetime calls, a precursor to the world of selfies. The device ran iOS 4, which supported multi-tasking, another given these days.

iPhone 4S (2011)

Introduced a day before Steve Jobs died, this device came with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, which would start the trend of personal digital assistants later, but was ahead of its time. It also sported an 8-megapixel (MP) camera, which, along with its rivals, led to the eventual demise of the simple point-and-shoot camera.

iPhone 5 (2012)

This device had a larger 4-inch display and an aluminium case, which made the device durable and light. It also introduced the reversible Lightning connector. With many businesses supporting the iPhone, the iPad (introduced in 2010) and handheld data, companies thought it prudent to make such data available in the field by adopting services such as Amazon Web Services.

iPhone 5C & 5S (2013)

Apple introduced two phones for the first time; the colourful 5C — made of plastic — was cheaper and sported specs similar to the iPhone 5; the 5S introduced a new home button supporting Touch ID, Apple’s fingerprint recognition system. It also featured a 64-bit processor and shipped with iOS 7, a major overhaul of the operating system,

iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)

Apple finally introduced a bigger iPhone — the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, and the even bigger 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus. Both had a curved design and supported NFC payments, had a faster processor, and improved cameras, which had by then become the phone’s standout feature. While the bigger screen gave rise to a flurry of photo-editing apps as well, the phones weren’t as sturdy as previous models and reportedly bent if kept in the back pocket.

iPhone 6S & 6S Plus (2015)

The big change for these two models was the pressure-sensitive 3D touch and “Live” photos, that is, short videos were captured every time one clicked photos. By this time, Microsoft had also tweaked its Office for iOS and offered a unified experience across devices.

iPhone SE (2016)

The first iPhone brought out mid-cycle, the successor to the form factor of the 5S sported speedier hardware. This was possibly aimed at consumers who weren’t ready to move to the bigger iPhones. And it came in a host of colours.

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)

Avoiding a major redesign, it brought in a dual-camera system for the Plus, got rid of the mechanical home button and the headphone jack. The phones were also made water resistant. The cameras on the Plus have got positive reviews and it is the one to beat among smartphones.

2:43 PM With the launch of iPhone X, Apple will mark its 10th anniversary edition of the smartphone, while iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be seen as upgrades to the iPhone 7 series.

2:42 PM The big day is finally here. After months of speculation, iPhone fans are finally going to get a look at Apple’s next-generation iPhone today at 10:30 PM (IST).