Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The world's most valuable company is looking at to set up an manufacturing plant, as it looks to replicate its China success in the fastest growing smartphone market in the world.

is turning to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron, which will utilise PC-maker Acer's facility, a top government source confirmed. was spun off as a separate legal entity from Acer in 2002, focusing on the original device manufacturer market.

"They have taken an Acer facility here. The initial plan is to make iPhones for the domestic market and then we can look at exports," said a government official, who did not want to be named. "The domestic manufacturing policy is clear.. they will be entitled for all incentives under that," the official added.

has, in the past, won contracts to build Apple's affordable 5c and SE models. According to a recent report in Chinese publication Economic Daily News, would be the third assembler of iPhones for upcoming models, joining Pegatron and Foxconn.

Wistron's board approved the proposal for the unit early this week and it would take around four months to begin production, another official said.

Foxconn, another Taiwanese firm, is also looking at setting up factories for in India, but has not firmed up any plans.

has been stepping up its efforts to grow its business in India, exploring local manufacturing as a way to lower the cost of its devices and open brand-owned stores. Earlier this year, the Department of Industrial Policy and Procurement had relaxed local sourcing norms for to open its stores in the country.

India has emerged as one among the fastest growing markets for Apple's in the world, with sales growth crossing 50 per cent in the 12 months that ended September. While the base is still tiny, at around 3 million units per annum or just 2-3 per cent of the market, is already the second largest smartphone maker in India in terms of revenue.