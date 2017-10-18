Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 1% fall in its net profit to Rs 1,112 crore for the second quarter, compared to the corresponding period last year, sending the stock price to hit a new high of Rs 3,310. The company had reported a Rs 1,123 crore — the best quarterly figure — net profit in the second quarter of last financial year.
Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls marginally to Rs 1,112 crore
Ebidta margin for the quarter declined to 20.8% from 22.3% last year
Ajay Modi |
