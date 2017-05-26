Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ashok Leyland seems in top gear with market share, margin gains
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

Recently, the company offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

Bharti Airtel is currently offering 1,000 GB extra broadband data to customers on selective broadband plans. The ‘Bonus’ offer is currently active on Airtel web portal and can be availed by new and existing customers who enrolled for Airtel broadband services on or after 16 May.

Last week, the company refreshed its broadband plans and offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband users under the new plans. In the new plans, the company offers 60 GB of high speed broadband data at Rs 899, up from 30 GB that was offered earlier. Similarly, the updated Rs 1,099 plan dishes out 90 GB compared to 50 GB earlier. The higher Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB while the premium Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB earlier.

Photo: Official website
Photo: Official website (Click on image to read terms and conditions of the offer)
The latest Airtel broadband offer comes in light of rival Reliance Jio saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.

The broadband services from Reliance Jio might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

Recently, the company offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband

Recently, the company offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband
Bharti Airtel is currently offering 1,000 GB extra broadband data to customers on selective broadband plans. The ‘Bonus’ offer is currently active on Airtel web portal and can be availed by new and existing customers who enrolled for Airtel broadband services on or after 16 May.

Last week, the company refreshed its broadband plans and offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband users under the new plans. In the new plans, the company offers 60 GB of high speed broadband data at Rs 899, up from 30 GB that was offered earlier. Similarly, the updated Rs 1,099 plan dishes out 90 GB compared to 50 GB earlier. The higher Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB while the premium Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB earlier.

Photo: Official website
Photo: Official website (Click on image to read terms and conditions of the offer)
The latest Airtel broadband offer comes in light of rival Reliance Jio saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.

The broadband services from Reliance Jio might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

Recently, the company offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband

Bharti Airtel is currently offering 1,000 GB extra broadband data to customers on selective broadband plans. The ‘Bonus’ offer is currently active on Airtel web portal and can be availed by new and existing customers who enrolled for Airtel broadband services on or after 16 May.

Last week, the company refreshed its broadband plans and offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel home broadband users under the new plans. In the new plans, the company offers 60 GB of high speed broadband data at Rs 899, up from 30 GB that was offered earlier. Similarly, the updated Rs 1,099 plan dishes out 90 GB compared to 50 GB earlier. The higher Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB while the premium Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB earlier.

Photo: Official website
Photo: Official website (Click on image to read terms and conditions of the offer)
The latest Airtel broadband offer comes in light of rival Reliance Jio saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.

The broadband services from Reliance Jio might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.

image
Business Standard
177 22