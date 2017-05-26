Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

is currently offering 1,000 GB extra data to customers on selective plans. The ‘ Bonus ’ offer is currently active on web portal and can be availed by new and existing customers who enrolled for services on or after 16 May.

Last week, the company refreshed its plans and offered 100 per cent more data to home users under the new plans. In the new plans, the company offers 60 GB of high speed data at Rs 899, up from 30 GB that was offered earlier. Similarly, the updated Rs 1,099 plan dishes out 90 GB compared to 50 GB earlier. The higher Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB while the premium Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB earlier.

Photo: Official website (Click on image to read terms and conditions of the offer) The latest offer comes in light of rival saying that it is testing its Fibrenet service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.

The services from might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.