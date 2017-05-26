Bharti Airtel offers 1,000 GB of extra data on selected broadband plans

Last week, the company refreshed its broadband
plans and offered 100 per cent more data to Airtel
home broadband
users under the new plans. In the new plans, the company offers 60 GB of high speed broadband
data at Rs 899, up from 30 GB that was offered earlier. Similarly, the updated Rs 1,099 plan dishes out 90 GB compared to 50 GB earlier. The higher Rs 1,299 plan offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB while the premium Rs 1,499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB earlier.
Photo: Official website (Click on image to read terms and conditions of the offer)
The latest Airtel broadband
offer comes in light of rival Reliance Jio
saying that it is testing its Fibrenet broadband
service, JioFibre, in 5 major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. Though there is no defined timeline yet for the official launch of the JioFibre broadband
service, some details of the offers that the company might give at launch were leaked online a few days ago.
The broadband
services from Reliance Jio
might be launched with a preview offer, which will give complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary plan, the JioFibre broadband
services will give a blazing speed of 100 Mbps, along with 100 GB of free data every month, in addition to free access to Jio premium applications. Under this offer, you could get a reduced speed of 1 Mbps after exhausting your monthly quota of 100 GB data.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU