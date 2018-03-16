Bharti Airtel receives more than 1.5 mn Aircel customers in Tamil Nadu

-
-
Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday claimed that more than 1.50 million customers from Aircel has joined its network taking the total to over 20 million customes in the Tamil Nadu.
So far Bharti Airtel has got the highest share of approximately 50 per cent of all"port-ins" from Aircel customers across the country, Bharti-Airtel, Hub CEO-Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Manoj Murali in a statement here.
"It is gratifying to see more Aircel customers choosing Airtel as their trusted network. We welcome them to the Airtel family and assure them of best-in-class services", he said.
He said the company deployed over 13,000 new mobile broadband sites across the Tamil Nadu.
Airtel's total number of sites in the State stands at 33,000 covering 95 per cent of the population.
Telecom major Vodafone recently said it received over 1 million Aircel customers and added that all its retail touch points were kept operational seven days a week to help consumes with their requirement.
State-owned BSNL too joined adding Aircel customers saying it registered more than 1,00,000 customers of Aircel opting its network.
Recently, Aircel said it has filed for bankruptcy as the company has been facing troubled times in the highly financially stressed industry.
"Intense competition following the disruptive entry of a new player, legal and regulatory challenges, high level of unsustainable debt and increased losses had together caused significant "negative business and reputational impact" on the company", Aircel had said.
