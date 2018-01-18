Business booms for forensic auditors as firms head to bankruptcy court

Forensic departments of large audit firms and independent investigation agencies have been inundated with requests for forensic work following the push to solve the bad debt mess under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to some estimates, the forensic business linked to IBC has more than doubled in the past year, and experts believe it will only increase.

The work primarily includes doing background checks on promoters, asset searches as well as verification of creditors and forensic monitoring of cash flows. For all the big accounting firms, ...