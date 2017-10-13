Cars, bikes and gadgets making waves this Diwali

This festive season, car and bike manufacturers are treating you to smarter and more stylish products. P Tharyan selects the trendiest wheels of them all. PORSCHE 911 GT3 Got the cash? You’ll set the speed. This Porsche is powered by a 4-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 493 bhp and develops 540 Nm of peak torque. It comes in two trims: a 7-speed PDK automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox. The automatic can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph. The manual takes 0.5 seconds more for the sprint but has a higher top speed of 320 ...