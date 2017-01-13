Chandra as chairman: Tata Group needs a structure that transcends people

The Tata group, built over 150 years, has been steadily losing its reputation these past few months

The Tata group, built over 150 years, has been steadily losing its reputation these past few months

N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as the chairman of Tata Sons coming less than three months after Cyrus Mistry was defenestrated, speaks of the urgency to have someone take control. The Tata group, built over 150 years, has been steadily losing its reputation these past few months. A steadying hand was needed not just to protect its legacy, but for the group to remain relevant in future. N Chandrasekaran (Chandra) has many things going for him. He has been running TCS, whose dividends have been firing the Tata group engine. Second, having run one of India’s most ...

Amit Tandon