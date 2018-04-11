Commercial vehicle and tractor demand key triggers for Bosch stock

The Bosch stock has gained about 15 per cent over the fortnight on strong outlook for commercial vehicle and tractor sales, higher demand on transition to BS VI norms and lower effect of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) threat. Prior to this, the stock has been underperforming the broader indices.

The auto index fell over 31 per cent from a 52-week high to its lowest level a couple of weeks ago. The downtrend was due to lacklustre revenue and earnings growth over the past few quarters led by stalling of certain trading activities as well as loss of business from Tata Motors during ...