Consumers willing to share more data for better experience: Survey

It adds, however, that there is no silver bullet for improving the shopping experience

While consumers are willing to share more data for a better experience, there is no silver bullet for improving the shopping experience, according to the third annual “Creepy or Cool” international survey by RichRelevance, the global leader in omni-channel personalisation. “Retailers need a technology cool factor but can't afford to alienate shoppers,” said Diane Kegley, CMO of RichRelevance.

More than 3,500 global consumers were surveyed on customer experience innovations, including opinions on data collection. Respondents also ranked several cutting-edge customer experience innovations as creepy, cool, or indifferent. Overall, the survey found that Europeans are more comfortable with new technologies than Americans, and more willing to share customer data in exchange for a superior customer experience (81 per cent vs 63 per cent). “One important thing to keep in mind is that creepy can simply mean that something is too relevant or hits too close to home,” added Kegley.

Gender bias

Fifty-five per cent of survey respondents from India indicated that men are favoured over women when two candidates are equally qualified for the same job, according to a recent Randstad Workmonitor survey. Sixty-one per cent of the male respondents and 47 per cent of the female respondents agreed to this, while globally 70 per cent of the respondents said this.

Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India, said, “Gender diversity may be high on the agenda for India Inc. today, but what I believe is that diversity is not just a goal or a guideline, it is a business imperative. All the corporate and government initiatives are just a start, the real change can happen only when we succeed in addressing the deep-rooted mindsets.” 

Ninety-one per cent respondents from India believed, both men and women in similar roles were rewarded equally.

