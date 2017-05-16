CPPIB, IndoSpace in $1.3-bn deal

In the largest private equity deal in the logistics space, the Canadian pension fund manager (CPPIB) and IndoSpace, promoted by PE firm Everstone and US-based Realterm, have entered into a three-step deal which would entail an investment of $1.3 billion (Rs 8,320 crore), most of which will come from the

The two entities will set up a called Core to develop logistics facilities in the country. In the joint venture, the will invest $500 million (Rs 3,200 crore) and get a majority stake.

As part of the deal, Core has the option to buy additional industrial and logistics parks, totalling 11 million square feet, currently being developed by and are worth about $700 million.

Fund III, floated by Indospace, would get an additional $100 million from the as part of the new $650-million fund to develop more industrial and logistics parks in the country, sources said.

is a developer and investor of industrial and logistics parks. Capital Asia will manage the new entity.

As part of the deal, Core will buy 13 industrial and logistics parks with a space of 14 million square feet from the current development funds.

The will acquire the first nine facilities totalling around 9 million square feet and the additional facilities within 24 months.

The properties are based in Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Andrea Orlandi, managing director and head of real estate investments (Europe), CPPIB, said, “The strong fundamentals underlying the Indian manufacturing and retail sectors and growth in e-commerce, combined with the low stock of high-quality modern industrial real estate in the country, make this a compelling investment opportunity for a long-term investor like This gives us immediate scale and access to a significant development pipeline in a rapidly growing sector.”