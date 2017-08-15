Creches pop up in key Mumbai office districts, boosting rental market

Creches or daycare centres are mushrooming in top office complexes in Mumbai's business districts. According to estimates, over 25,000 square feet (sq ft) of space has been leased in office complexes for these centres in the last three months alone. The reason: Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Act, 2017, says every commercial office establishment having fifty or more employees shall have a creche facility/daycare centre within such distance as may be prescribed, either separately or along with common facilities. "In the last three months, daycare centres have opened up in ...