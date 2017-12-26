CRISIL SME Tracker: MSMEs offer working capital opportunity for lenders

Healthy orders from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasing the working requirement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the auto component sector, an analysis of over 200 rated by shows.

“That’s a great opportunity for banks re-entering MSME lending after a two-year hiatus,” says T Raj Sekhar, Director, SME Ratings, “Many in this sector cater to top-rated OEMs and Tier-I/Tier-II suppliers, which should comfort banks.”

OEMs, which account for over 65 per cent of the auto component sector demand, are clocking growth across vehicle segments (see chart). CRISIL’s interactions with show working worries building because of limited avenues to raise finance at reasonable rates.

Their working cycle will remain stretched, with average receivables and inventory at over 90 days and 60 days, respectively, against the preferred 45 days each. Inability to realise payments on time from customers, high inventories because of diversified customer and product base, higher commodity prices, and GST issues are stretching the cycle.

Lenders can choose the right borrowers through an objective granular assessment of risk. CRISIL’s is a robust tool to measure performance and can help assess financial, business and management risk metrics. Lenders can use these to make informed credit decisions. Ratings can also work as a yardstick that allow to benchmark their performance versus peers and use it as a



