Dabur Q1 net down 10% at Rs 265 cr

FMCG major India on Friday reported a 9.80 per cent decline in consolidated at Rs 264.86 crore for the first quarter ended June on account of de-stocking by trade partners ahead of GST rollout.



The company had posted a of Rs 293.64 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal, India said in a BSE filing.



Total income during the quarter under review was down 7.04 per cent to Rs 1,871.34 crore, as against Rs 2,013.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago."Sales plunged in June across all consumer categories in view of the massive de-stocking by trade channels just ahead of the implementation of the GST. The overseas markets also continued to face severe headwinds with currency devaluations and economic turmoil in key geographies," said.Dabur's total expenses were down 7.03 per cent to Rs 1,533.51 crore, as against Rs 1,649.54 crore.Its revenue from consumer care business was down 9.06 per cent to Rs 1,425.10 crore in the first quarter of FY 2017-18 as against Rs 1,567.16 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.Revenue from food business was at Rs 310.83 crore, up 5.06 per cent as against Rs 327.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Retail business was at Rs 27.82 crore during the quarter, down 2.65 per cent, as against Rs 28.58 crore. The 'other segment' was also down 15.39 per cent to Rs 20.77 crore as against Rs 24.55 crore.CEO Sunil Duggal said: "Despite the short-term challenges of this transition, we remain positive on the medium-to-long term outlook for the sector and are optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come."The stock was trading 0.44 per cent up at Rs 307 on BSE.