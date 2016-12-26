Dangal enjoys tax-free status in Chhattisgarh

State joins UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana to offer exemption; film mops up over Rs 100 cr in first 3 days

The Chhattisgarh government has made Aamir Khan's movie Dangal tax-free in the state. The commercial tax department issued the notification following an announcement by Chief Minister Raman Singh to exempt Khan’s wrestling drama from tax in the state’s cinema halls. “The tax exemption would be effective for six months,” department officials said. Chhattisgarh is among a few states that have made Dangal tax-free. The other states include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The movie, which was released on December 23, is about the life of former ...

R Krishna Das