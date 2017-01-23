Delhi HC asks Singh bros to declare value of unpledged shares by Feb 8

Daiichi to get access to previous asset declaration on promise of confidentiality

The Delhi High Court today asked former Ranbaxy promoters and to file an affidavit on or before the February 8, on the value of unencumbered shareholdings of the brothers in various group entities. The court also allowed Daiichi to access previous asset declarations by the Singh brothers, provided the firm furnished an affidavit of confidentiality.



In one of the arguments made by Advocate Harish Salve, who represented the Singh brothers, mentioned that Malvinder and Shivinder do not have plans to sell Finvest. On the other hand, C A Sundaram and Arvind Nigam, advocates for Daiichi said that

80 per cent of the 63 per cent owned by Singh brothers is already secured with other lenders.



The Delhi High Court will hear the matter next on March 14.



Malvinder and Shivinder had argued at a previous high court hearing that capital infusion was necessary to run the multi-million dollar conglomerate. In August last year, the company had passed an approval with shareholder consent, enabling the enterprise to raise the requisite funds for its sustainable operations, in the backdrop of the Rs 2,562 crore penalty that the Singapore arbitral tribunal had awarded in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.



Daiichi has alleged the concealment and misrepresentation of critical information regarding US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and Department of Justice proceedings against Ranbaxy, which cost the former $500 million in settlement fees in 2013, after its acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories.

Sayan Ghosal & Veena Mani