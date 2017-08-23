DIIs write to Infosys, pitch for Nandan Nilekani's return on board

JUST IN
GMR lines up Rs 16,000 crore for Delhi airport upgrade
BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

Nandan Nilekani

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have reportedly written to Infosys seeking the return of co-founder Nandan Nilekani on the company’s board. 

In a letter sent to the board, key fund managers and DIIs suggested he should be given a “suitable capacity”. The letter mentioned that Nilekani would be the right person to have a “resolution” to the ongoing issues between the board and the management as he is considered a credible leader among customers, employees and all the other stakeholders. 

Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder chief executive of Infosys, resigned on Friday saying that he could not tolerate the personal attacks on him by NR Narayana Murthy and others. The dispute had begun early last year when Murthy raised a red flag over the severance pay given to former Chief Financial Officer Rajiv Bansal and it continued over other “concerns”, including the allegations of wrongdoing in the acquisition of Panaya, an Israeli technology company. 

Nilekani left Infosys in 2009 to take charge at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the implementing agency of Aadhaar. 

He declined to comment on similar developments earlier when investors demanded him to return to Infosys. 

