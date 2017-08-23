DIIs write to Infosys, pitch for Nandan Nilekani's return on board

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have reportedly written to Infosys seeking the return of co-founder on the company’s board.

In a letter sent to the board, key fund managers and suggested he should be given a “suitable capacity”. The letter mentioned that Nilekani would be the right person to have a “resolution” to the ongoing issues between the board and the management as he is considered a credible leader among customers, employees and all the other stakeholders.





ALSO READ: Narayana Murthy takes battle to investors to explain his stand on Infosys CNBC TV18 first reported this development.

Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder chief executive of Infosys, resigned on Friday saying that he could not tolerate the personal attacks on him by NR Narayana Murthy and others. The dispute had begun early last year when Murthy raised a red flag over the severance pay given to former Chief Financial Officer and it continued over other “concerns”, including the allegations of wrongdoing in the acquisition of Panaya, an Israeli technology company.

Nilekani left Infosys in 2009 to take charge at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the implementing agency of