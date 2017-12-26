E-comm market may cross $50 bn in 2018

The e-commerce market
in the country is expected to cross $50 billion in value by the end of 2018 from the current level of $38.5 billion. This is due to a growing internet population
and increased number online shoppers, according to a recent study.
The digital-commerce market
in India has grown steadily from $19.7 billion in 2015 to $13.6 billion in 2014, according to the study.
The increasing mobile and internet penetration, advanced shipping and payment options, discounts, and the push into new international markets by e-businesses
are the major drivers behind this unprecedented growth, it said. Banks and other players in the e-commerce ecosystem
are providing a secured online platform
to pay effortlessly through payment gateways.
