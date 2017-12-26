JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian carriers to induct over 900 planes in coming years
Business Standard

E-comm market may cross $50 bn in 2018

Digital-commerce market in India has grown steadily from $19.7 billion in 2015 to $13.6 billion in 2014

Press Trust of India 

E-commerce
E-commerce

The e-commerce market in the country is expected to cross $50 billion in value by the end of 2018 from the current level of $38.5 billion. This is due to a growing internet population and increased number online shoppers, according to a recent study.

The digital-commerce market in India has grown steadily from $19.7 billion in 2015 to $13.6 billion in 2014, according to the study.

The increasing mobile and internet penetration, advanced shipping and payment options, discounts, and the push into new international markets by e-businesses are the major drivers behind this unprecedented growth, it said. Banks and other players in the e-commerce ecosystem are providing a secured online platform to pay effortlessly through payment gateways.
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 02:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements