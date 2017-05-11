E-commerce consolidation to give way to mature growth in sector

With the desks cleared for the sale of to Flipkart, India's industry might appear to be in a two-horse race, but a third rider will emerge as China's steps up its game in the country.



With all three players- Flipkart, and Alibaba- having access to long-term capital, the days of burning money to buy customers seem to be over. Instead, the next chapter of India's war will be like a game of chess with all players looking at long-term growth.

" was bound to happen because the game was so shallow and you needed hands with permanent capital on your balance sheet. Now, what has happened is the player with the better model has been able to get permanent capital on their balance sheet which is and Amazon," says Haresh Chawla, partner at True North, a private equity fund.

"The time horizon to investment has suddenly changed, it's no longer a VC play and the same thing will continue to happen in the space with vertical absorbing whoever is left in the horizontal space," he added.

India's firms were throwing money in discounts to lure customers and build a habit of online shopping. For this, they raised hundreds of millions of dollars from global venture capital and private equity players, promising them market opportunity and enabling them to boost their valuation.

In 2015, Indian firms raised $9 billion through venture capital funds, which translates into half of the total funds invested in five years from 2010 in the country. This was largely led by and Snapdeal, raising massive rounds, but several small firms taking money from investors to replicate the models of the two big giants.

The following year a rush among investors seeking returns amid a global fund crunch pushed many to the brink, forcing them to merger with rivals or shut down completely. The remaining few, which had built a strong base and had their fundamentals intact, revived their business to show higher growth, while firms like floundered.

Flipkart, which fought back last festive season, raised a massive $1.4 billion at a valuation of $11.6 billion in April from investors such as Chinese internet giant Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.

On Wednesday, Snapdeal's main investor Softbank wrote off almost $1 billion from

"A clear three-way battle is emerging between Amazon, Tencent and and in a sense the victor will now be decided by who's got the best model to create the habit of shopping online among customers. Because all three of them have the staying power, no longer is that a big consideration," said Chawla.

In March, Chinese behemoth took majority stake in Paytm and launched its Paytm Mall, announcing its entry in the country. While that might point to yet another price war in India's space, experts say the times have changed and goals for players are now different.

"The sector has matured and so have the managements at these firms. It's no longer about only buying customers by throwing discounts. They are definitely being pushed by investors as well to look at creating healthy business models," says Devangshu Dutta, chief executive officer of Third Eyesight.

Experts further believe that aggressive will decrease further as firms had to pay for both- the discount offers as well as their marketing through advertisements.