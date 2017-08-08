E-vehicle push no longer a one-horse race

Mahindra Electric has a simple plan to increase the sales of its electric cars: It is tying up with fleet operators like Ola as well as self-driven car rental company Zoomcar to demonstrate why they will make more money by using the e20 vehicle. "For a fleet owner it is the cost of the car — the upfront cost of the car plus the running cost which makes his business model. And electric cars are more attractive," says Mahesh Babu, the company's chief executive officer (CEO). He points out that while his car might cost 10-20 per cent more than comparable ...