Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Import curbs, India sales key triggers for Apollo Tyres

Eicher Motors races past M&M to become third most-valued auto company
Business Standard

E-vehicle push no longer a one-horse race

Mahindra, India's only electric car manufacturer, to be joined by firms like Volvo, Hyundai, Nissan

Surajeet Das Gupta & T E Narasimhan  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

Mahindra Electric has a simple plan to increase the sales of its electric cars: It is tying up with fleet operators like Ola as well as self-driven car rental company Zoomcar to demonstrate why they will make more money by using the e20 vehicle. "For a fleet owner it is the cost of the car — the upfront cost of the car plus the running cost which makes his business model. And electric cars are more attractive," says Mahesh Babu, the company's chief executive officer (CEO). He points out that while his car might cost 10-20 per cent more than comparable ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements