ED, CBI in London to bring liquor baron Vijay Mallya back to India

A joint team of the ED and CBI is in London to seek extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, sources said on Tuesday.

The five-member team, comprising three officials from Central Bureau of Investigation and two of the Enforcement Directorate, left for London on Monday.

The sources said the team would push for the extradition of Mallya, who fled to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued recovery of Rs 8,191 crore he owed to Indian banks by his now defunct Airlines.

The government has said that its agencies were making their best efforts to have Mallya face trial in India.

Mallya was arrested and granted bail in London last month. The next hearing of the case will be on May 17.

The Indian government had in February this year, handed over to British authorities a formal request for Mallya's extradition, saying it had a legitimate case against him on charges of financial irregularities and loan default.