Eicher Motors Q4 net up 33% at Rs 459 cr

has reported a of Rs 459.44 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as compared to Rs 343.10 crore a year ago.

of the company rose by 24% to Rs 2,132.54 crore as against Rs 1,728.99 crore. Reflecting the volume uptake of Royal Enfield.

Analysts said margins are in line with the estimate. Company's margin was at 29% during the fourth quarter as compared to 31.5% in third quarter and 29.2% a year ago.