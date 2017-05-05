Company
Business Standard

Eicher Motors Q4 net up 33% at Rs 459 cr

Total income of the company rose by 24% to Rs 2,132 cr

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Eicher Motors scrip jump over 6% on encouraging Q1 earnings

Eicher Motors has reported a net profit of Rs 459.44 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 as compared to Rs 343.10 crore a year ago.

Total income of the company rose by 24% to Rs 2,132.54 crore as against Rs 1,728.99 crore. Reflecting the volume uptake of Royal Enfield.

Analysts said margins are in line with the estimate. Company's margin was at 29% during the fourth quarter as compared to 31.5% in third quarter and 29.2% a year ago.

