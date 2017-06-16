Facebook is using artificial intelligence to combat terrorism

Facebook officials said in a blog post that it uses AI to find & remove terrorist content quickly

said that it has started using 'artificial intelligence' (AI) to help combat terrorists' use of its platform.



The company's announcement comes as it faces growing pressure from leaders to identify and prevent the spread of content from terrorist groups on its massive social network.



officials said in a on 15 June 2017, that the company uses to find and remove the "terrorist content" immediately, before users see it. This is a departure from Facebook's usual policy of only reporting suspect content if users report it first.



They also say that when the company receives reports of potential " posts," it reviews those reports urgently. In addition, it says that in the rare cases when it uncovers evidence of imminent harm, it promptly informs authorities.

AP | PTI