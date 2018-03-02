Flipkart's parent entity invests Rs 48.4 bn into two India units

The Singapore-based holding company of India’s largest e-commerce marketplace has infused Rs 48.4 billion into two of its largest India entities as it plans to step up its investments in the country to stay ahead of rival Limited, which is based in Singapore, has infused Rs 44.7 billion into the marketplace unit India. Marketplace, another Singapore-based entity, has invested Rs 3.7 billion into Internet, which runs the company’s retail platform. Both the investments, which were received in early February were disclosed to the (RoC) earlier this week, the documents for which were procured by Business Standard. The infusion into its India units comes after the company raised close to $4 billion in two rounds from investors including Tencent and SoftBank last year. The second investment of $2.4 billion made by SoftBank includes a primary and secondary component, the split of which has not been displaced by either or the investor. It also comes at a time when US-based online retail giant has massively stepped up its investments in India. RoC documents show that invested a combined Rs 62 billion into its Indian units in the calendar year 2017. Both continue to be locked in the battle for supremacy in India’s online retail market.

A large chunk of Amazon’s investments in India are going into its Prime loyalty programme which offers free one and two day shipping on products and unlimited access to video and music streaming services. on the other hand lacks a loyalty programme, but the company is known to be readying a programme behind the scenes.

Both and are also heavily investing in growing their grocery businesses, something which they both believe will help increase the frequency with which shoppers buy products on their platform. While already runs its Pantry, Now and other daily use item services in India, Flipkart’s grocery delivery business is still in its pilot phase and available only in Bengaluru.

is still said to be ahead of in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) of the products sold on its platform, but the US retailer is already said to be in the lead in terms of the total number of stock keeping units (SKUs) sold. Both firms say they’re in it for the long haul to grow India’s nascent e-commerce market, a fight that could absorb many more billions of dollars before a victor emerges.