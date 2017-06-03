Foreign creditors will have to wait to stake claims in insolvent companies

Creditors across the border will have to wait to be part of the insolvency process in India.While the sections pertaining to in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have been notified, the rules are yet to be framed.

M S Sahoo, chairman of the (IBBI), says that the rules are in the making. Sahoo told Business Standard: “We are working on the rules for We need to lay down what kind of agreements India should get into with other countries. It has to be decided what clauses should be part of those agreements.”

will help creditors from other countries that have a stake in Insolvency professionals say that infrastructure and transport will be the ones to benefit the most once the government gets into agreements with other countries. Some of the obvious sectors that can benefit once such agreements are in place would be aviation, shipping, infrastructure, etc. among others.

Based on the recommendations of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2015, a mechanism for dealing with was incorporated into the Code.

This provision is likely to reduce red tape across borders. In line with the model law approved by the General Assembly in 1997, India’s code allows unhindered access to foreign assets and allows to be part of insolvency proceedings.

Meanwhile, the has opened the floor for information utilities to be set up and store the information of that file for insolvency. These information utilities will help insolvency professionals in the case of accessing credible data pertaining to the debt and assets of the company that has gone in for insolvency.