From Merc to BMW, luxury car makers see demand drop after stellar quarter

Luxury carmakers were on a roll during the first two months after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) regime in July, thanks to a reduction in tax rates. Leading brands like Mercedes and BMW clocked high double-digit growth rates during the July-September quarter, following GST-led reduction in tax and prices from July.

The quarter also happened to be the best ever for some of the players. The high growth has, however, slowed down after the cess on luxury cars was increased in September. "With an increase in cess from September onwards, the prices went back to ...